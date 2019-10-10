HMP Announces Acquisition of Provascular GmbH; Launch of HMP Europe

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP, a leading global organizer of healthcare events and education, today announced that it has acquired Provascular GmbH, a German-based company producing cardiovascular education and events. Full terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Concurrent with the acquisition, the company also announced the launch of HMP Europe, a new corporate entity that gives the company a dedicated presence in the region in order to better leverage growth opportunities.

The agreement with Provascular includes a strategic alliance with the company's event management group, CongO GmbH, to produce the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), a premier global medical education conference held annually in Leipzig, Germany.

Created in 2005, LINC is a four-day interdisciplinary meeting for cardiovascular specialists. Drawing attendees and leading experts from around the world, LINC provides information on the latest techniques and technologies for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of vascular disease—nearly 5,000 attendees and 80 exhibiting companies from 82 countries participated in the 2019 meeting. The Provascular leadership team of Dierk Scheinert, MD and Andrej Schmidt, MD will continue to serve in their current capacity, guiding the strategic vision for LINC, with CongO continuing to manage production of the meeting.

"HMP Europe and the acquisition of Provascular represent important milestones in the growth of this company," said Jeff Hennessy, chairman and CEO, HMP. "With the launch of HMP Europe, we will have an established presence in the region, where we already produce several congresses each year. This new division will allow us to accelerate opportunities we've identified in the region, which was a key factor driving this move. We continue to deliver on our vision of building a global, best-in-class healthcare events company and our mission to improve patient care around the world."

The launch of HMP Europe will give HMP further flexibility in managing several existing congresses in the region, including the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer. Taking place annually in Barcelona and produced in partnership with the European Society of Medical Oncology, the ESMO World GI Congress attracts more than 3,500 delegates from 120 countries. Most recently, HMP also concluded the launch of the Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) Europe, October 2-4 in Lugano, Switzerland—an extension of its flagship cardiovascular meeting dedicated to education on critical limb ischemia (CLI) that takes place annually in Chicago.

With this agreement, HMP will produce more than 300 global, regional, and local events in 2020 across ten therapeutic areas.

