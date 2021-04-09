HMS Valuation Partners Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Valuation Partners (HMS), a healthcare consulting firm specializing in valuation and transaction advisory services, is proud to announce that 2021 marks its 25th year in business.

HMS started in 1996 with the vision of providing exceptional healthcare valuation and consulting services while creating professional opportunities for our HMS team. "Our focus from day 1 has always been to deliver client-centered service," said Joe Aguilar, HMS Partner. "We are thankful to all our clients who have entrusted their compliance needs to HMS and are committed to the same level of personalized service in our growth as we did in our early years."

To further underscore our commitment to value through our services, Wade Blundell, HMS Partner shares: "Our distinguishing characteristics and value proposition are derived from our commitment to integrity, accuracy, and timeliness in our work. This is fostered throughout our firm and is reflected in every interaction with clients."

As we take a moment to consider the path we have taken through these 25 years, we recognize the numerous challenges, opportunities, and successes we have been able to share with our clients. We continue to push ourselves to achieve excellence in the valuations we perform along with the consulting services we provide. These valuation and consulting services include:

Transaction Advisory Services

Healthcare Business Valuations



Fixed Asset Valuations



Real Estate Valuations



Medical Office Timeshare Arrangements

Physician Services

Physician Compensation Design



Physician Employment and Foundation Model Valuations



Physician Practice Performance Analysis



Value-Based Compensation Arrangements

Hospital Services

ER Call Coverage Valuation



Hospital-Based Coverage Arrangements



Medical Directorships



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

As our firm has grown through the years, we are constantly reminded of the experience and talent within our HMS team to provide assurance and mitigate compliance risk for our clients. As Don Crawford, HMS Partner, states: "We could not be as successful as we have been without our team of seasoned and highly motivated valuation professionals. It is through their dedication that we have been able to work through complex transactions for clients, navigate regulatory changes, and foster trust in our opinions."

As healthcare evolves, HMS will continue to adapt to meet the compliance needs of our clients. We look forward to the future as we celebrate our past.

About HMS Valuation Partners

HMS Valuation Partners has been providing healthcare valuation and transaction advisory services nationally for 25 years. Our seasoned specialists provide consistent client service across a wide variety of healthcare valuations including physician compensation, mergers & acquisitions, hospital transactions, fixed assets, real estate, timeshares, and medical direction. With transaction advisory services and engagements completed in over 45 states, our clients include single hospitals, regional and multi-national health systems, large/small physician groups, and healthcare law firms.

