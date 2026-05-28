HMS Vision Inc. and Wenzhou Medical University Announce the Expansion of Their Simulation-Based Training Center During Vision China 2026

TIANJIN, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HMS Vision Inc. announced this week at Vision China 2026 the expansion of the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Eye Surgery Training Program at the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University (WMU). Since the collaboration began in 2018, the program has grown significantly, and with this latest expansion, WMU is now the largest operator of the HelpMeSee cataract surgery VR simulation-based training system worldwide. The expanded center features six award-winning HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulators, increasing training capacity in Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) and Phacoemulsification (Phaco), and advancing cataract surgery education across China and the Asia-Pacific region.

With the support of HMS Vision Inc., cataract specialists participate in instructor-led simulation-based cataract surgery training on HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulators at the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, now the largest HelpMeSee training center worldwide with six simulators.

The expansion strengthens collaboration between HMS Vision Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Beijing HMS Vision Technical Consulting Co. Ltd., and WMU, combining local clinical and academic expertise with a standardized, instructor-led, competency-based curriculum. This partnership ensures trainees receive a consistent, high-quality educational experience aligned with international best practices and helps address the surgical backlog, as an estimated 17–20 million people in China live with vision impairment due to cataracts.¹

Powered by advanced haptic virtual reality technology, the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training Program delivers an immersive, tactile experience that allows trainees to safely practice each step of cataract procedures, such as MSICS and Phaco, without risk to patients.

"This expansion represents a major advancement in surgical training capacity at Wenzhou Medical University," said Prof. Dr. Xu Xu, Director of the Ophthalmic Surgical Skill Training Center.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yuan Yimin, Director of Academic Affairs at the Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, added, "By scaling access to six state-of-the-art HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulators, we are empowering more trainees to refine their skills through high-volume, simulation-based training—ultimately improving patient outcomes and addressing the growing demand for cataract treatment in China and worldwide."

The WMU training center is expanding to support large-scale, instructor-led cataract training programs. Trainees perform hundreds of simulated procedures within a short timeframe. This high-repetition approach enhances readiness for live surgical training, builds confidence, shortens training times, and complements traditional training models with objective, data-driven assessment.

As cataract blindness and visual impairment continue to grow worldwide, the need for scalable, high-quality training solutions is urgent. The expanded WMU facility serves as a regional hub for developing highly skilled cataract surgeons.

This milestone supports the broader mission to expand access to cataract surgery training across Asia and beyond. By equipping surgeons with advanced technical skills in a risk-free environment, the program contributes to reducing preventable blindness and improving access to vision-restoring care.

Through this collaboration, HMS Vision Inc. and Wenzhou Medical University reaffirm their commitment to innovation, education, and global health impact—positioning WMU as a leading training center for ophthalmic surgical excellence worldwide.

Sources:

1 Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 (GBD 2019), Vision Loss Expert Group, published in The Lancet Global Health.

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About HMS Vision Inc.

HMS Vision Inc. is a US-based organization and the exclusive licensor of the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Eye Surgery Training Program in China through its local entity, Beijing HMS Vision Technical Consulting Co. Ltd. Through technology deployment, strategic partnerships, and collaboration with leading medical institutions, universities, and healthcare systems, HMS Vision advances access to high-quality cataract care and supports modern surgical training and scalable solutions to improve patient outcomes.

In partnership with Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center at Sun Yat-sen University, and He Eye Specialist Hospital, HMS Vision supports innovation in ophthalmology and helps reduce preventable blindness across China. Beijing HMS Vision Technical Consulting Co. Ltd. deploys the HelpMeSee Simulation-based Eye Surgery Program across institutions nationwide to strengthen surgical proficiency, standardize best practices, and expand access to safe, cost-effective cataract procedures.

About Wenzhou Medical University

Wenzhou Medical University (WMU), located in the coastal city of Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a prestigious institution specializing in medical education and research. Founded in 1912, it has grown into a key university in Zhejiang with a strong national reputation.

WMU excels in clinical medicine, with its Ophthalmology and Optometry program ranked among the best in China. The university also boasts outstanding programs in pharmacy, nursing, and biomedical engineering. It is home to over 20,000 full-time students, including a growing community of international students from more than 80 countries.

The university is renowned for its research output, particularly in eye science, where its affiliated Eye Hospital is a leading national center. WMU maintains active collaborations with universities and institutions worldwide, offering English-taught degree programs in clinical medicine and optometry.

With modern campuses, affiliated hospitals providing hands-on clinical training, and a commitment to innovation, WMU serves as a vital hub for cultivating future healthcare professionals and researchers globally.

SOURCE HMS Vision Inc.