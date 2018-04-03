HMSHost Deploys FreedomPay Global Commerce Platform

"HMSHost is excited to partner with FreedomPay to enhance the payment process with convenience and security for travelers visiting our restaurants," said Joy Butler, Treasurer at HMSHost. "Implementation of the FreedomPay's platform is a solution that will meet and exceed our guests' immediate and future payment needs." FreedomPay's Commerce Platform provides a fully validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) layer to ensure secure cardholder data at HMSHost locations. The platform also supports EMV and mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet. Other payment solutions include self-service kiosks and Pay-at-Table, which allow features such as real-time discounts and incentives.

"The FreedomPay team has worked very closely with HMSHost to understand their payment needs," said Christopher Kronenthal, Chief Technology Officer at FreedomPay. "By understanding HMSHost's needs, FreedomPay was able to efficiently deploy the suite of tools in the platform."

The deployment of FreedomPay's reinforces HMSHost's position as a technology leader in the travel dining industry.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and 99 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over €4.5 billion in 2016, the group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. They can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, NFC and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value-added services on a global scale. With broad integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction around the world. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

