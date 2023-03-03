HMT LLC ACQUIRES WELD SPEC, INC.

Leader in Oil and Gas Storage Tank Solutions Expands Services and Capabilities with Acquisition of Leading Industrial Inspections Provider

HOUSTON and LUMBERTON, Texas, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HMT LLC, the global leader in above-ground storage tanks solutions and a key resource for oil and gas environmental solutions, has acquired Weld Spec, Inc., which provides inspection services to pipeline, refining, petrochemical, wind energy, manufacturing and other industries, both companies announced today.

Weld Spec's services, which range from third-party inspection, non-destructive testing and mechanical and metallurgical lab testing to rope services and drone testing, will augment HMT's current sophisticated inspection offerings. Much like all of HMT's products and service offerings, Weld Spec's services can increase the safety, efficiency, and emissions reduction profiles of industrial operations.

"Not only do Weld Spec's services, expertise and capabilities complement HMT's, but the humanistic, employee-and integrity-focused cultures of the two companies are in sync. In our view, this is a one-plus-one-equals-three combination," said HMT Chief Executive Officer Veronique Trudeau. "It is exciting to be able to offer an expanded set of inspection capabilities to our terminal owner-operator customers, and for the Weld Spec team to be able to offer our comprehensive tank solutions to their customers."

"We are very excited to be joining the HMT team," said Weld Spec CEO Rick Hardy. "The secret to our success has been our employees, so we are thrilled that the HMT culture mirrors ours and that our people will continue to benefit and thrive. We also look forward to being able to provide a full-service approach to our customers with inspection and repair services."

Said John Hazel, HMT Vice President of Inspection, "The acquisition of Weld Spec will bring a complimentary offering to provide additional quality services to our combined existing customers and continue our long-lasting customer relationships. This partnership marks a significant milestone for HMT strengthening our suite of services and becoming a full-service inspection provider. We are excited to combine these talented teams to broaden horizons for customers and team members alike."

HMT is based in The Woodlands, TX, with operations around the world, and Weld Spec is based in Lumberton, TX.

About HMT LLC

HMT is the global leader in above-ground storage tank solutions. Through its products and services, HMT makes oil and gas storage safer and more cost-effective and helps reduce tank emissions. Among HMT's products are internal and external seal systems, including gas-tight primary seals; floating suction and drain systems; aluminum dome roofs; pontoon floating roofs; full contact floating roofs; seamless compositive roofs, and emissions reduction devices. In addition, HMT offers design, construction, maintenance, inspection, and repair services that optimize tank efficiency, safety and performance. The company is based in Houston and has approximately 1,200 employees in its operations around the world.

