HN Capital Partners enters into venture with real estate industry veteran, Jim Glasgow

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HN Capital Partners, LLC ("HN Capital") has entered into a joint venture with industry veteran James G. Glasgow, Jr., a former partner at Five Mile Capital Partners, and a key team of professionals that were previously principals at Five Mile Capital with Mr. Glasgow. The new platform will be called HN Green Hollow Capital Partners LLC (HNGH). Several principals at HN Capital will take an active role in the growth and execution of the new joint venture. HN Capital is sponsored by Hunt Investment Group, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated Inc. ("Hunt").

HNGH is a special situations opportunistic real estate manager that partners with real estate sponsors to provide capital solutions and expertise including recapitalizing and resolving complex and distressed assets, and repositioning under-managed and capital starved properties. Mr. Glasgow and the team have jointly invested $3.4 billion of capital in similar strategies since 2007. Mr. Glasgow started his career at Chemical bank in the late 1980s and has a long career in various parts of the real estate business, including at Traveler's Insurance Company, Paine Webber, UBS, Five Mile Capital Partners, and most recently as President of Building and Land Technology. The HNGH team has extensive investment and asset management experience in the commercial real estate and hospitality sectors as well as experience as a rated special servicer and in structured finance allowing it to execute a wide breadth of strategies to maximize value of their investments.

"With HN Capital's sponsorship, I believe we are building a world class real estate platform. We have had a relationship with Hunt and Vipin Nambiar, who runs HN Capital, for over a decade, and believe the partnership is well suited to deliver long term value," said Mr. Glasgow, the chief executive officer of HN Green Hollow Capital Partners LLC.

HN Capital has previously sponsored asset managers in the public equities space, and Hunt has a long history of sponsoring over two dozen real estate asset managers over the years. "We are pleased to have the HNGH team, which includes Al Nickerson, Ray Yen, Peter Chong, Chris Sadick and Scott Leitman and Jim as our partner. We have immense respect for this team and its capabilities and track record and believe we are building a great platform here," said Vipin Nambiar, managing partner of HN Capital.

HN Capital was set up as an opportunistic private investment manager, looking for unique risk-reward situations in multiple asset classes founded under the leadership of Vipin Nambiar, previously a Managing Director at Hunt Investment Group. HN Capital is sponsored by Hunt Investment Group, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated Inc., which is a part of the Hunt family of companies directed by Ray L. Hunt, Hunter L. Hunt and Christopher W. Kleinert.

