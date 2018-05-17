HNA Aviation & Tourism and Shou Qi Group Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement for Worry-free Travels

HiApp, a subsidiary of HNA Aviation & Tourism, and Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, a subsidiary of Shou Qi Group, signed at the level of business a strategic cooperation agreement on digitalized mobility in order to joint provide women, teenagers and other groups with convenient, safe and cost-effective mobility services.

Zhao Quan said that large companies should assume corresponding responsibility for both employees and society. The two partners will cooperate on women's travel safety as their common concern and hope to contribute together to social harmony and safety.

Xie said that for 67 years, Shou Qi Group has been working with the spirit of serving clients with the utmost sincerity in order to provide them with a mobility experience comparable to that of state guests. For the future, the two companies will jointly fulfil corporate social responsibility and push the mobility service industry toward high quality and standards by setting quality benchmarks, thereby becoming paragons with the highest service standards in the industry.

With this cooperation, HNA Aviation & Tourism and Shou Qi Group reportedly will jointly promote safety, compliance and high-quality development in areas such as the Car + Airport Service. HNA's female employees doing certain jobs will enjoy discounts for the nighttime commuter service, a move intended to further reduce commute costs between airports and urban areas. For female and non-adult users, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and HNA Aviation & Tourism will co-provide them with subsidies. Besides, HNA Aviation & Tourism will offer Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur parking spaces at airports according to specific urban conditions, along with the best possible support services for the latter's chauffeurs. For the future, the two companies will also work closely with each other in fields such as passenger services, integrated air and land mobility services, and digital mobility platform building, thus providing clients with safe, convenient, comfortable passenger experiences.

