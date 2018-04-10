HNA Group Names Israel Hernandez as Head of International Corporate Affairs

Mr. Hernandez will report to Chief Executive Officer Adam Tan and will focus on a variety of business issues ranging from corporate and investor engagement to streamlining internal and global external communications, corporate social responsibility, and public affairs among the numerous stakeholders of HNA Group.

Mr. Hernandez will work extensively with HNA Group's portfolio companies around the world to develop business strategies and build relationships with business partners, employees, regulatory agencies and the public affairs communities that are consistent with HNA Group's commitment to meeting world-class standards of excellence in all of its activities.

"With assets and operations spanning 18 countries, across six continents, it is only natural that interest in HNA Group has grown among the many stakeholders we touch," said Adam Tan, Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group. "Our appointment of Israel Hernandez to this important position reflects the priority we are placing on maintaining an open dialogue with – and providing accurate, timely and strategically aligned information about our business activities to – the wide array of constituents we serve, depend on, and partner with."

"Israel is admired and respected for his broad experience across global trade and commerce, his innovative approach to stakeholder issues in new enterprises as well as in highly-regulated and matrixed environments, and his disciplined commitment to integrity and professionalism. We are extremely pleased to welcome a professional as talented and experienced as Israel to our global leadership team," Tan concluded.

"I am deeply gratified to have the opportunity to work with Adam Tan and the executive team at HNA Group to support the company's continued growth and evolution in fulfillment of its mission to bring a big world closer together and make lives better everywhere," said Hernandez. "While its roots remain firmly in China, HNA Group's international operations account for more than half of its total revenue and more than 30% of its total assets, making it a truly global company with important stakeholders all around the world. I look forward to helping HNA through a broad range of activity, especially in developing a global corporate communications and public affairs program that befits the company's reach and stature."

Mr. Hernandez served as Senior Advisor to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and assumed the responsibilities of Acting Undersecretary of International Trade from April 2017 until December 2017, and also served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for International Trade from 2005 to 2009 and in the White House as a Deputy Assistant to the President from 2001 to 2005. In the interim, he held senior leadership positions with the Brunswick Group, TPG Capital, Facebook and Afero. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Subiendo, an academy program in partnership with the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, designed to prepare young leaders in addressing the needs of the next generation by problem solving issues in healthcare, energy and the environment, and education.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with over $145 billion in assets and more than $100 billion in annual revenues based on 2017 figures, primarily across America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.hnagroup.com.

