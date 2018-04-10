Mr. Chia Song Hwee, President and Chief Operating Officer of Temasek said, "Temasek is a long term commercial investor. We are keen to explore investments which support longer term trends for a better, smarter and connected world of tomorrow. This Memorandum of Understanding between HNA and Temasek signals the interest of our two organizations to explore common business interests and pursue opportunities to work together. In particular, opportunities in aviation, international travel and related businesses reflect the growing demands of higher incomes and a more interconnected world."

Mr. Adam Tan, Chief Executive Officer of HNA Group said, "HNA Group is a global company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services with significant operations globally. We greatly look forward to exploring mutually beneficial opportunities with Temasek. Our business can benefit from Temasek's investment expertise, and equally Temasek can benefit from our experience in aviation and logistics not only in China but globally."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hna-group-signs-mou-with-temasek-to-explore-business-partnerships-in-aviation-and-logistics-300627025.html

SOURCE HNA Group