HNC Celebrated its 10th Anniversary this June in Shanghai

As one of the best finished products exhibitions of the health industry over the world, HNC reached 30,000 m 2 show area this year, and gathered more than 500 well-known exhibitors. The number of on-site visitors increased by 21% than last year. Through ten years of efforts, HNC has developed into a truly international industrial platform with global large-scale and international brand influence, successfully achieving the world's focus on China. The success of HNC's 10th anniversary also proved that the growth potential of the health care industry comes from the consumption upgrade and the improvement of people's health awareness.

HNC Internationalization Increased Again With 50% International Brands

Positioned in the middle and high-end nutraceutical products market, HNC 2019 is delighted to welcome the historic increase in the proportion of international exhibitors. The overseas pavilion covered an area of 15,000 m2, which is half of the total show area. HNC has been recognized as one of the most internationalized health and nutrition exhibitions, and is regarded by overseas brands as an excellent channel to expand the market in China and even in Asia. International exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions have brought international leading brands to HNC. Apart from the three-times expansion of the Australian pavilion and the double-sized New Zealand pavilion, many brand newcomers such as from Norway, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Thailand, Greece, Italy, India, Singapore and Malaysia are were unveiled at HNC to launch their latest products firstly in China and find partners.

Step Up To the Industry Trends, Learn the Policies and Regulations

During the exhibition, the organizers brought more than 60 high-quality industry activities to exhibitors and visitors from regulations interpretations, industry seminars, online and offline channel match makings, new product launches and interactive experience activities etc. All the onsite events helped visitors to explore business opportunities and social network for professional visitors in industry. We hope that visitors can expand their purchasing and supplement channels and learn the experience in brand promotion to take the pulse of the global health and nutrition products industry.

HNC 2020 Start Again, Share Health Care Market Opportunities

In 2020, HNC will continue to meet with visitors at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai), gather the world's leading health and nutrition brands and senior care industry clusters, take industry policy as the guide and be the transmitter of health concept to lead the development road of health care industry. Co-located again with Hi China, Fi Asia-China, Propak China & Foodpack China, Starch Expo, HNC will be constituted to the 180,000 m2 food industry chain event in Shanghai. We hope that visitors can grasp the next market opportunity and share the grand occasion with industry fellows.

HNC Official Website: WWW.HNCEXPO.COM.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.hncexpo.com

