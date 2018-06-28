About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

For Information Contact:

Marshall H. Bridges, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7400

Jack D. Herring, Treasurer, Director of Finance and Investor Relations (563) 506-9783

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hni-corporation-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-300674361.html

SOURCE HNI Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hnicorp.com

