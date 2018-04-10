HNI Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Conference Call

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation's website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:30 p.m. (Central) through Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID: 3179229.

HNI Corporation plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2018 results on Monday, April 30, 2018 after market close.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. We sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Our hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com .

