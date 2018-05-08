HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

HNI Corporation

09:45 ET

MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today its Board of Directors approved a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend to 29.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2018.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments.  HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products.  The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets.  More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

Marshall H. Bridges, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (563) 272-7400
Jack D. Herring, Treasurer, Director of Finance and Investor Relations (563) 506-9783

 

