HNI Healthcare Chooses RCxRules for Revenue Cycle Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces a new partnership with HNI Healthcare, a healthcare technology and physician practice management company operating in 11 states with over 1250 providers.

HNI Healthcare is integrating the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine with their proprietary mobile charge capture platform, VitalsMD®, which transforms and informs physician workflow. HNI looks to RCxRules to automate their charge review and charge corrections processes, which were both manual and error prone prior to integration.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About HNI Healthcare (HNI): HNI is a healthcare technology and physician practice management company focused on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare facilities. The company's advanced technology and management expertise enable hospitals to improve key quality and performance metrics through a clinically-integrated, value-based care model. HNI is based in Austin, Texas and currently operates in 11 states with ~1250 providers. Visit their website at www.hnihealthcare.com.

