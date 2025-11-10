HNL Lab Medicine Brings Escape Room Fun to Hospital Education

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HNL Lab Medicine is transforming hospital training by turning mandatory education into an adventure. To strengthen the collaboration between laboratory and nursing teams, HNL Lab Medicine's Clinical Hospital Advisors have introduced an innovative "escape room"–style educational game that turns essential lab‐related lessons into an interactive experience.

The escape room begins with a familiar challenge: how to avoid getting a phone call from the lab about a rejected sample. From there, nurses progress through a series of puzzles based on real‐world scenarios, selecting properly filled blood culture bottles; answering type & screen questions; identifying best practices to prevent clotted or hemolyzed samples; ordering laboratory tubes correctly, and collecting laboratory tubes in the correct order of draw. Each correct answer provides a key or code to unlock the next stage, ultimately leading to a prize.

The activity takes less than ten minutes per nurse, no longer than a standard training session, but delivers far more excitement and engagement. The format encourages problem‐solving, sparks conversation, and helps key lessons stick.

"Our Clinical Hospital Advisors are always looking for new ways to connect with hospital staff and make lab-related education enjoyable and memorable," said Lisa Anthony, Chief Hospital Officer of HNL Lab Medicine. "By turning training into a hands-on game, we're not only making learning fun, but also strengthening the important relationship between nursing teams and the lab."

"We designed the escape room format because it mirrors how nurses work in real life, solving problems under time pressure, thinking critically, and collaborating with each other," said Shelbi Taylor, Manager, Clinical Advisors with HNL Lab Medicine. "It's a fun way to reinforce best practices while keeping education practical and engaging."

The program has already been well-received by nurses, who appreciate the chance to learn in a fresh and interactive way. HNL Lab Medicine plans to expand the initiative to additional types of training for their health system partners.

