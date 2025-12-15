HNM Systems Appoints Todd Crick as President to Accelerate Transform 2026 Growth Strategy

Seasoned technology, consulting, and telecom leader to scale tech-enabled professional services across telecom and energy

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HNM Systems, the leading tech-enabled professional services firm supporting the telecom and energy sectors, today announced the appointment of Todd Crick as President, effective immediately. Crick will partner with the executive team to advance HNM's Transform 2026 strategy and accelerate the company's growth and innovation agenda.

Crick brings experience at the intersection of engineering, strategy consulting, and large-scale industry transformation. He began his career as an engineer before joining Deloitte as a strategy consultant, helping organizations solve complex problems and execute technology-driven change.

Crick later founded inCode, guiding the company through multiple successful transactions before joining Ericsson, where he led the Consulting & Systems Integration business for North America. He has also held senior leadership roles spanning SaaS, cybersecurity, and IoT, including positions at AlienVault, Cylance, and Searchlight. As a co-founder of Astra Capital, Crick adds an investor's perspective on creating enterprise value while building healthy, scalable operations.

"Todd is the strategic operator we need as we step into Transform 2026," said Heather Moyer, Founder and CEO of HNM Systems. "He combines engineering rigor, consulting discipline, and proven leadership at scale. His track record across telecom, technology, and transformation will help us sharpen our strategy, accelerate momentum, and elevate the value we deliver to customers."

In his role as President, Crick will focus on scaling HNM's capabilities with intention and precision—strengthening execution, advancing technology enablement, and expanding delivery capacity to meet growing customer needs across telecom and energy.

"I'm excited to join HNM at such a pivotal moment," said Todd Crick, President of HNM Systems. "HNM has a clear vision and strong momentum. I look forward to working with this talented team to scale what's working, build what's next, and help customers move faster through an increasingly complex and dynamic market."

About HNM Systems

HNM Systems is the leading tech-enabled professional services firm shaping the workforce in telecom, energy and technology. The company delivers talent and operational capabilities that help clients execute critical initiatives and transformation programs with speed, quality, and precision. https://hnmsystems.com/

SOURCE HNM Systems, Inc.