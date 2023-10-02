HNM Systems, Inc. Joins Fiber Broadband Association

HNM Systems, Inc. becomes a Fiber Broadband Association member to help advance access to reliable broadband and digital equity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HNM Systems, Inc. (HNM), a leader in providing direct hire, contract to hire and professional placement to the telecommunications, utilities and IT sectors, today announced it has joined the Fiber Broadband Association , an organization that is dedicated to accelerating the deployment of fiber broadband networks to ensure every community can leverage the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. This partnership signifies HNM's continued commitment to procuring top tier talent to help bridge the ongoing digital divide.

"The Fiber Broadband Association welcomes HNM Systems, Inc. to its membership. Our association thrives on the knowledge, hard work and collaboration of our members, and we know that HNM Systems, Inc. will be an asset to our organization," said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association . "Together, we will work to provide advocacy, education and resources for the advancement of fiber broadband technology to close the digital equity gap and create a better quality of life for millions."

Over the last twelve years, HNM has served as an award winning, diverse, tier one global supplier of talent and consulting services to telecommunications , engineering , network construction and utility providers . As the ecosystem of communications and connectivity has evolved , so has HNM. With growth, key partners are the backbone to continued success and this collaboration is sure to yield results for years to come. With a proven ability to unite talent, technology and purpose, HNM will be instrumental in bridging the digital divide nationwide and living out its mission in the process. As a member, HNM will engage in workforce development initiatives, attend and provide strategic guidance at the annual Fiber Connect conferences and contribute to local committees.

"Our strategic partnership with the Fiber Broadband Association will expand our reach as we mobilize, train and deploy talent to improve access to fiber broadband technology across the country," said Heather Moyer, president and CEO of HNM Systems, Inc . "In partnership, we will leverage the necessary resources to foster innovation, ensure our continued mutual success and, most importantly, enhance millions of lives. We couldn't be more excited about the future."

To learn more about HNM, please visit https://hnmsystems.com/. To learn more about the Fiber Broadband Association, please visit fiberbroadband.org .

About HNM Systems, Inc.

HNM Systems provides direct hire, contract to hire, and professional placement to the Telecommunications, Utilities, and IT sectors. HNM also offers turn-key engineering services for the design of outside and inside plant, power utility, and Wi-Fi systems.

Our industry expertise, exceptional customer experience, and proprietary screening process allow us to deliver the highest quality candidates. Moreover, our commitment to coaching and contractor care ensure that staff retention and satisfaction remain high.

HNM actively partners with medium to enterprise-size businesses, including Fortune 500 companies. HNM has been in business for a decade, and our leadership team boasts over 40 years of combined technical staffing experience.

HNM's awards and certifications include WBENC Certified Woman-Owned Business , Inc 5000 (2020, 2019), and 100 Fastest Growing Businesses by the San Diego Business Journal (2020, 2019, 2018).

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policy makers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

SOURCE HNM Systems, Inc.