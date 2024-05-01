HNRC CEO Frank Kristan Talks 2023 Financials, 2024 Outlook, 'Gold' Token, Worldwide Diversified Holdings Inc and SPAC HNRA on "The Street Reports Podcast"- Tune In!

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) CEO Frank Kristan was interviewed on "The Street Reports" discussing 2023 financials, potential trading of the Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc spin off, Gold Token and the HNRA SPAC.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/hnrc-ceo-frank-kristan-shares-insights-on-2023-financials-2024-outlook-digital-asset-gold-token-and-sponsored-spec-nyse-hnra-on-the-street-reports-podcast-tune-in/

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) (https://hnrcholdings.gcs-web.com) stands as a versatile energy enterprise with stakes in both oil and gas. Notably, the company has successfully obtained full ownership, a 100% interest, in Cunningham Energy LLC, boasting appraised reserves totaling $352 million. Additionally, Houston Natural Resources Corp. holds minority investments in Rhino Energy Ltd, CE Energy Sponsors, LLC, and HNR Acquisition Corp. Demonstrating a commitment to growth, the company remains proactive in its pursuit of new opportunities within the energy and energy transitions sectors, all with the overarching goal of delivering enhanced value to its shareholders.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp ( www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com ) will be focused on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy.

