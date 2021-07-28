HNRC Continues Aggressive Growth

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") continues its aggressive growth in 2021 with projections to substantially increase revenues and earnings over the next three years.

The company's revenues have increased by more than 200% to $9,523,634 over the last three years with net income increasing by more than 300% to $2,973,320. The company's portfolio companies have generated more than $30 million in revenue since 2016.

The company projects total combined revenues of $23 million and $12 million in earnings. The forward earnings per share are projected to be $0.77c per share compared to $0.19c per share for 2020. The company expects second quarter earnings to be in line with the projections. The company expects the strong revenues to come from new equipment that comes online in the third quarter, internal growth and acquisitions.

According to industry research, the S&P 500 Integrated Oil & Gas Index, forward earnings, & valuation, as of July 26,2021, is between 8x and 14x forward earnings. This would imply a target value for HNRC of $6.16 per share and $10.78 per share.

The Street Now has initiated coverage of the company with a strong buy recommendation.

The Company expects to complete a transaction in the third or fourth quarter of 2021 and anticipates the acquisition to be at least $100 million in revenue.

The Company's management team is well positioned to identify attractive risk-adjusted returns in the marketplace through their contacts and transaction sources, ranging from industry executives, private owners, private equity funds, and investment bankers. Our management believes that its ability to identify and implement value creation initiatives will remain central to its differentiated acquisition strategy.

The Company intends to focus on realizing the value on the total of $9.67 per share in assets held by its subsidiaries for the benefit of the shareholders. The strategy may include asset sales, a spin-off of one or more of its subsidiaries and dividends to shareholders.

HNRC is a diversified holding company that has two subsidiaries, Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI"). HNRI owns oil and gas properties and a waste-water treatment plant. WDHI has business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp ( www.HoustonNaturalResources.com ) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.( www.wdhinc.net ). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

