HNRC REPORTS Q1 2024 FINANCIALS PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2024

Consistent Growth Reported in Revenue and Operating Earnings

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") announced today results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Financial Results: Q1 2024 Ending March 31, 2024, vs Q1 2023 Ending March 31, 2023

Total revenue for three months was $4,292,940 vs $4,178,580 , an increase of 2.7%.

vs , an increase of 2.7%. Total earnings for three months were $2,736,961 vs $2,660,713 , an increase of 2.8%.

vs , an increase of 2.8%. Total assets for the period were $85,858,800 vs $92,839,255 , a decrease of 7.5%.

vs , a decrease of 7.5%. The company recorded a net asset value (NAV) of $0.27 per share Q1 2024

The Company also disclosed that it has filed an application for Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc common shares to initially trade on the OTCQB market. After the initial listing the company intends on uplisting onto a major exchange and continuing business operations and pursuing acquisitions to add shareholder value.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Houston Natural Resources Corp

12 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1100

Houston, Texas 77046

Phone: (713) 425-4901

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.hnrcholdings.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CunninghamCorp

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp