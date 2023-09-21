HNRC Strategic Asset Sales Propel Company to Impressive Gains Earning $0.15 per Share

News provided by

Houston Natural Resources Corp

21 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company"), now known as Cunningham Natural Resources Corp ("CNRC"), announced today the successful completion of the sale of its subsidiary assets, at an enterprise value of $18 million dollars, to realize $0.15c per share. This has resulted in strong gains and advances in the Company's objectives.

The company entered into an agreement to exchange convertible preferred stock, with a market value of $18 million dollars, for its Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") assets. The company has been able to exchange the HNRI reserves for $352m in Cunningham Energy LLC reserves without further dilution.

The company will be focused, under its new name of Cunningham Natural Resources Corp, on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy. As announced previously the company is in the process of a FINRA review for a name change, ticker and CUSIP change.

The company intends to put this additional capital to use for future energy and energy transition acquisitions and provide a dividend to shareholders, subject to FINRA review.

The company has signed a $10 million-dollar underwriting commitment for acquisitions and a listing to a major exchange. The company anticipates uplisting in the fourth quarter. The benefits an underwriter can provide to the company include acquisition and expansion capital, market awareness and analyst coverage to help increase market interest in the company's business model.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) (www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests. The Company has recently acquired a 100% interest in Cunningham Energy LLC, with appraised reserves of $352 million. The Company also has minority investments in Rhino Energy Ltd, CE Energy Sponsors, LLC and HNR Acquisition Corp. The Company will also continue to seek new energy and energy transitions opportunities as it focuses on creating more value for shareholders.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com) will be focused on traditional oil and gas opportunities and energy transition materials including mining opportunities in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other precious and rare earth metals. The investment focus will be global with sustainability at the core of the strategy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Houston Natural Resources Corp
12 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1100
Houston, Texas 77046
Phone: (713) 425-4901
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CunninghamCorp

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp

Also from this source

CUNNINGHAM MINING LTD ACQUIRES GOLD MINING PROPERTY

HNRC Portfolio Company Announces Updated and Revised Purchase Agreement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.