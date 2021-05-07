HNRC Subsidiary Secures Equipment Financing

HOUSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that HNR Oil Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Houston Natural Resources Inc, the operating company of HNRC has closed $300,000 in financing for additional equipment. The new equipment will more than triple HNR Oil Services, LLC operating capacity at its YO Ranch SWD processing facility.

The equipment will provide substantial expansion of HNR Oil Services operating capacity in excess, of three times its current capacity. With this additional equipment HNR Oil Services LLC will provide the capacity to dispose of up to the state permitted capacity of 25,000 Barrel per day of highly toxic oil field wastewater. We expect our months revenues to increase to in excess of $300,000 per month with an estimated $225,000 per month of Net Operating Income. The company anticipates an increase in income from oil recovery sales from the new equipment.

The company's subsidiary HNR Oil Services LLC owns a water treatment and disposal facility located in Wilson County, Texas that exceed all state and federal regulatory requirements, provide maximum environmental protection and will generate multiple streams of revenue for the company via the saltwater disposal and byproduct remediation.

HNR Oil Services anticipates a rapid expansion with four additional processing facilities across all suitable oil and gas producing regions, increasing to seven facilities in the next five years.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp ( www.HoustonNaturalResources.com ) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

[email protected]

757-707-4563

Houston Natural Resources Corp.

SOURCE Houston Natural Resources Corp.