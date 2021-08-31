HNRC to Rework 83 Wells, $69 Million in Proven Reserves

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") outlined today its plans to develop the $69 million in reserves it currently owns in the Halff Oil Field Property in Crockett County, Texas. The reserves represent an asset value of $4.60 per share.

HNRC subsidiary Houston Natural Resources Inc ("HNRI") has acquired approximately 2,800 acres located in the Halff Oil Field in Crockett County, Texas. This oil field is noteworthy for several reasons:

Located in the most prolific oil area in the USA .

. An existing oil field with proved reserves and 83 oil wells to be reworked.

Has a prolific oil zone called the San Andres formation that has not been exploited at the present time. The primary producing reservoir is the Grayburg sand of Permian age. The Halff Oil Field has produced about 3,900,000 barrels of oil to date from the Grayburg Sand. The original oil in place in the Grayburg Sand is calculated to be 36,900,000 barrels of oil. This Zone has been producing oil for over 50 years including the Halff Oil Field. It will continue to be a productive area for at least another 20+ years.

The company intends to obtain financing of up to $1,500,000 to commence the rework of the wells in the fourth quarter of 2021 to commence generating revenue.

The company's net assets have increased to $73,466,688 for the period ending June 30, 2021 as compared to $72,315,383 for the same period ending June 30, 2020.

The company's net asset value is $4.76 per share for the period ending June 30, 2021 that does not include the additional $4.60 per share for the company's appraised reserves.

HNRC is a diversified holding company that has two subsidiaries, Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI") and Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc ("WDHI"). HNRI owns oil and gas properties and a waste-water treatment plant. WDHI has business operations that provide products & services in the Information Technology & Healthcare markets. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

HNRI is currently reviewing possible acquisitions of producing oil and gas properties in addition to developing its water treatment facilities that are operated by its subsidiary HNR Oil Services, LLC. The facility is currently permitted for disposal of twenty-five thousand barrels per day of oil field toxic waste fluids and is permitted and will soon expand to sterilizing oil field toxic solids waste. These unique permits have allowed HNR Oil Services to issue its customers a Texas State Certificate of Destruction of such toxic waste. This is an especially important step in environmental protection by keeping toxic materials out of land fields.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (https://houstonnaturalresources.com) (OTC:HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.(www.wdhinc.net). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in information technology and healthcare.

