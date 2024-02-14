HNRC Ventures into the Digital Economy

Its 9% Stake in Cunningham Mining "Nugget Trap Placer Claim" underway to transforming into a Digital Asset Token

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC: HNRC) ("HNRC or the Company") is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone in its strategic journey towards the digital economy. HNRC has successfully endorsed the transformation of its 9% holding in Cunningham Mining, located in Canada's prestigious BC Golden Triangle, into a pioneering Digital Asset Token. Information on the Digital Asset Token is at (bit.ly/3SFgDBm).

With this bold move, HNRC is poised to participate in revolutionizing the mining industry by harnessing the power of digital technology. The Nugget Trap Placer Claim, a renowned mining site, will undergo a transformative process that will propel it into the digital realm, opening new avenues of opportunity and growth for HNRC and its stakeholders.

This strategic decision is a testament to HNRC's unwavering commitment to innovation and its vision for the future. By embracing digital assets, HNRC is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving digital economy, setting a new standard for the industry.

The conversion of the Nugget Trap Placer Claim into a Digital Asset Token will unlock a multitude of benefits for HNRC and its investors. This innovative approach will enable HNRC to leverage the power of blockchain technology, ensuring transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the entire mining process. By participating in digitizing the asset, HNRC aims to enhance liquidity, attract new investors, and create a dynamic ecosystem that promotes sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey towards the digital economy," said Ryan Cunningham, CEO of Cunningham Mining Ltd. "By digitizing the Nugget Trap Placer Claim, we are not only embracing technological advancements but also paving the way for a new era of mining. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term success."

As HNRC forges ahead in its digital transformation, the company remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, excellence, and responsible resource management. This pioneering initiative will not only revolutionize the mining industry but also contribute to the overall development of the digital economy.

About Cunningham Mining Ltd

Cunningham Mining (www.cunninghammining.com) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Placer Claims known as the 'Nugget Trap Placer Mine" in the British Columbia Mineral Title registry, covering 573.7 acres, along with the accompanying permits and authorizations ("Property"). The Property is situated within the Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada, in the area known as BC's Golden Triangle. The company intends to digitize its claims through the issuance of Digital Asset Tokens.

About Cunningham Natural Resources Corp

Cunningham Natural Resources Corp (www.cunninghamnaturalresources.com) is dedicated to pursuing both conventional oil and gas prospects and opportunities in energy transition materials. This encompasses mining ventures in copper, lithium, gold, as well as other valuable and rare earth metals. With a global perspective, the investment strategy is underpinned by a commitment to sustainability, making it an integral element of the company's core approach.

