DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNS Recovery, a leading company in collateral recovery, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative at-home property delivery service, set to commence in late September. This new service aligns with our core value of empathy, ensuring a compassionate and convenient experience for all our clients and consumers.

Empathy-Based Approach: Enhancing Client Experience

HNS Recovery Announces Launch of Empathy-Based At-Home Property Delivery Service

At HNS Recovery, we understand the emotional and logistical challenges faced by individuals retrieving their property. Our empathy-based approach ensures that every consumer is treated with dignity and respect, making the recovery process as seamless as possible. By introducing at-home delivery, we are taking a significant step towards alleviating the stress and inconvenience often associated with property retrieval.

From the CEO: Why we are doing it.

As CEO of HNS, I am excited to announce the rollout of our new At-home Property Delivery Service. This initiative is designed to provide unparalleled convenience to our consumers, allowing them to receive their property directly at their doorstep without the need to visit our storage yards.

By streamlining the delivery process, we not only enhance consumer satisfaction but also optimize our storage yard operations by reducing property appointments and operational congestion allowing us to increase the number of daily vehicle redemptions by more than 25%. This service underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to improve efficiency and consumer and client experience, solidifying HNS as a leader in client-centric services.

Benefits to Storage Yards and Clients

The at-home property delivery service offers multiple benefits:

Increased Efficiency for Storage Yards: By delivering personal property directly to clients' homes, we free up valuable appointment times at our storage yards as property is delivered within 10-20 business days. This allows for a higher number of vehicle redemptions, improving overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.



Expanded Consumer Reach: Our new service ensures that a greater number of individuals receive their property promptly. This reduces the need for consumers to travel to storage yards, saving them time and resources.



Eliminates Disposal of Consumer property: This service ensures that all consumers receive their property without having to travel to the storage yard and virtually eliminates the disposal or donation of property.

Responsible Handling of Specific Items

HNS Recovery is committed to adhering to legal and safety regulations in the handling of all items:

Illegal Contraband: Any illegal items found among the property will be promptly disposed of in accordance with local laws.





Legally Owned Weapons: Owners of legally owned weapons must schedule an appointment to pick up these items directly from the yard. This ensures proper verification and compliance with safety protocols. Please note that all ammunition is disposed of and will not be returned. We cannot safely store ammunition.





Unidentifiable or Illegal Weapons: Weapons with missing or scratched-out serial numbers will be turned over to local law enforcement for further processing and consumers will have to retrieve these items from law enforcement.





Prohibited Items: All liquids, ammunition, combustible materials, perishables, and garbage will be disposed of prior to delivery to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the delivered property.

Comprehensive Benefits within the HNS Recovery Theme

The launch of our at-home property delivery service epitomizes the HNS Recovery theme of empathy and efficiency. Consumers benefit from a hassle-free experience, while storage yards optimize their operations. This service underscores our commitment to providing compassionate, consumer-focused solutions in the vehicle recovery industry.

For more information about HNS Recovery's new at-home property delivery service or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at www.hnsrecovery.com or contact our customer service team on 972-906-2901.

About HNS Recovery

HNS Recovery is a premier vehicle recovery and asset management company dedicated to providing empathetic and efficient services. Our innovative solutions and client-centric approach set us apart as leaders in the industry.

SOURCE The Car Source dba HNS Recovery