(HNST) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into The Honest Company - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about May 5, 2021, The Honest Company sold about 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16 a share, raising nearly $413 million in new capital.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2021, The Honest Company released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results. The Company posted a net loss of $20.2 million, or 17 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $375,000, or 1 cent a share, in the year-earlier period. Following this news, the stock was trading down over 27% in early morning trading on August 13, 2021.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its May 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a The Honest Company shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471.

