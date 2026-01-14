HNTB announces key leadership appointments

"HNTB's growth strategy centers on discovering what our clients value and delivering that value better than anyone else," said Rob Slimp, PE, HNTB chairman and CEO. "These leadership appointments strengthen our ability to collaborate across teams and deliver extraordinary value, ensuring we continue creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the communities we serve."

Inabinet will lead HNTB's market sectors and professional services, advancing integrated strategy, delivery and innovation. He will collaborate across disciplines to support clients and guide growth across a broad portfolio including aviation, transit, rail, bridges, digital infrastructure and other multidisciplinary practices.

Gale will oversee firmwide operations with an emphasis on performance, delivery and operational excellence. He will drive consistency in project execution, foster innovation and support the development of next-generation tools and processes to drive growth.

Dippel will lead HNTB's newly expanded West Region, which now includes the firm's West, Central and Great Lakes Divisions. This unified regional footprint strengthens HNTB's ability to serve clients across a broader geography and deliver cohesive, multi-disciplinary support for major infrastructure programs. Dippel will focus on regional growth, client partnership and talent development to meet accelerating demand for transportation, mobility and community-shaping infrastructure.

About HNTB

