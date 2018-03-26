LONDON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary

HNW Asset Allocation Trends 2018 draws on our Global Wealth Managers Survey to analyze HNW asset allocation strategies in 17 key markets. In particular, it examines the drivers behind investment choices now and over the next 12 months.







A search for yield has been the dominating theme over the past few years, which has resulted in a HNW portfolio heavily exposed to equity investments.However, after years of calm volatility returned to global markets in early 2018, and we are seeing increased levels of uncertainty as investors gauge whether the bull is running out of steam or just taking a breather.



For now investors are sitting on the fence, and we do not anticipate any pronounced asset allocation shifts in the short term.But the onus is on wealth managers to ensure investors' portfolios are prepared for either possibility.



Client engagement and education will be key to ensure investors do not jump ship if markets turn sour.



Specifically the report -

- Discusses the drivers that determine HNW investment preferences.

- Interprets the macroeconomic, demographic, and attitudinal trends that are shaping HNW investment behavior.

- Provides a detailed overview of what the average HNW portfolio looks like across the globe and on a country level.

- Analyzes how HNW investment preferences are expected to change over the coming 12 months.

- Points out the various challenges increased levels of market volatility will pose over the next 12 months and how best to address them.

- Examines how wealth managers should design their investment service proposition based on changing demand trends.



Scope

- HNW investors in Asia Pacific are significantly more risk averse than their global peers, with an average equity allocation of 27% compared to 39% globally.

- 47% of market participants expect demand for alternatives to rise, compared to 22% who expect a drop in demand. The asset class is becoming more popular as a diversifier, and as the allure of bonds fades.

- 70% of wealth managers agree that HNW investors are increasingly open to new investment ideas. But increased levels of uncertainty are holding investors back.

- With risk aversion on the rise, the predictability of returns is becoming a more important determinant of investment choices. Wealth managers should place greater emphasis on dividend stocks and funds.



Reasons to buy

- Understand investment trends and adjust your service proposition based on a detailed understanding of HNW investors' investment preferences.

- Understand how to best promote investment products by learning what drives investment choices.

- Learn how and why investment preferences will change over the next 12 months.

- Understand the effects increased volatility has on customer churn rates and how to minimize the risk of customers changing providers.

- Understand how increased levels of risk aversion are affecting the global investor psyche as a result of increasingly uncertain investment conditions, and how best to address any worries investors may have.

- Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investment drivers.



