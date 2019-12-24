"Ho, Ho, Hellcat!" - "Santa" Bill Goldberg Delivers First Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to 'Dodge Horsepower Challenge' Winner Just in Time for Christmas

"Santa" Bill Goldberg delivered the first Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye model to "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" winner David Otero just in time for the holidays. Goldberg surprised Otero with the special delivery in New Mexico. All five winners of the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 Weeks. 5 Questions. 5 Challengers" will receive a special-edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with custom badging – a Hellcat Reindeer – on its exterior.

"Everyone of us had a moment (or more) in our school days when we questioned if any of this would help us in the real world. Well, all our math teachers should be proud, because more than 17,000 Dodge fans correctly solved what we thought were nearly impossible-to-answer challenges," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "But more than giving away these amazing machines, the Dodge Horsepower Challenge has given us the chance to stay connected to our passionate performance enthusiasts and welcome more fans into the Brotherhood of Muscle. After nearly 18 million video views, lots of help from friends online and likely a high level of frustration, we want to thank everyone who competed. We hope you had fun. And congratulations to everyone who correctly completed the challenges. We wish we could give you all a Redeye."

The five-week "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" kicked off Nov. 5, giving five consumers the chance to win one of five special-edition TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models. Consumers could visit Dodge.com to find videos of Bill Goldberg (professional athlete, pro wrestler and automobile aficionado) providing horsepower-inspired challenge questions with multiple choice responses online. The key to being eligible to win a Challenger was to answer at least one of the weekly multiple choice challenge questions correctly.

About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge proudly offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America's only four-door muscle car. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The 2020 Dodge lineup also features the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2020 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger. Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

