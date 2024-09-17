HOAfiling.com Simplifies Corporate Transparency Act Compliance for Homeowner Associations

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOAfiling.com introduces a streamlined platform designed to assist homeowner associations (HOAs) in complying with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The service simplifies the filing process for Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), ensuring HOAs remain compliant with federal regulations.

HOAfiling.com offers an intuitive interface, automated workflows, and robust security features, enabling HOAs to file and update their BOI in minutes. The platform also provides customizable compliance tracking and automated notifications to keep associations up to date. For HOA management companies, the platform's centralized dashboard allows the management of multiple associations' filings from a single location, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining compliance across various communities efficiently.

"HOAfiling.com is built by HOA experts with over 40 years of experience," said CEO Zach Cook. "Our goal is to take the stress out of compliance, so HOAs can focus on their communities."

HOAs must file their Beneficial Ownership Information by December 31st, 2024 to make sure they comply with the CTA.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit hoafiling.com .

