Hoag Family Cancer Institute Welcomes Oncology 'Power Couple'

Husband and wife team Alain Mita, M.D., and Monica Mita, M.D., join Hoag from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as new program directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag is proud to announce the recruitment of cancer researchers and subspecialized oncologists Monica Mita, M.D., M.Sc., Mh.D.S., and Alain Mita, M.D., M.Sc., to the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Dr. Monica Mita joins Hoag as co-director of early phase development therapy and co-director of breast medical oncology. Dr. Alain Mita is co-director of early phase development therapy and director of lung and head & neck cancers. In addition to providing subspecialized cancer expertise, Drs. Monica and Alain Mita will focus their research efforts on Phase I clinical trials in oncology, novel drugs and targeted therapies.

"We are living in an exciting era where there is truly a revolution happening in the way we treat cancer patients," said Dr. Alain Mita. "We now have treatments available that we couldn't have dreamed of 30 years ago: CAR T-cells, immunotherapy, targeted therapies – advances that are making a huge difference in how we are able to care for patients. These advanced treatments offered at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute are usually only available at large academic cancer centers, which makes Hoag so unique."

Hoag President and CEO Robert T. Braithwaite describes Hoag as a "privademic" institution, one that combines the commitment to research found at an academic institution with the patient-centered, compassionate care of a community hospital. The combination of agility and innovation also sets the hospital apart and attracts top talent to Hoag.

"Drs. Monica and Alain Mita are nationally recognized in their fields for bringing revolutionary treatments to patients while listening deeply to the needs of each individual patient," Braithwaite said. "It is very exciting to welcome them to Hoag and to work with them as they build upon the foundation of our clinical trials program to bring our patients the most advanced treatments available."

The Mitas come to Hoag after spending the previous 13 years at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as academic researchers and professors of medicine. The recruitment of Drs. Alain and Monica Mita was supported in part by philanthropic funds provided by Circle 1000, a group of donors committed to advancing cancer care at Hoag.

During her career, Dr. Monica Mita has focused on Phase I clinical trials in oncology, novel drugs and targeted therapies in solid tumors and specifically breast cancer. She has served as the principal investigator and co-principal investigator on nearly 100 research projects.

After earning her medical degree at the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania, she completed her specialty training in cancer research at Paul Brousse Hospital in Villejuif, France and the Rene Huguenin Center in Saint-Cloud, France, including obtaining a master's degree in science. She received additional specialty training in oncology at the Claudius Regaud Center, Purpan Hospital, the Saint-Antoine Hospital and Children's Hospital, in France. She completed a fellowship in Advanced Drug Development in San Antonio, Texas and an executive master's degree of health delivery science at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Alain Mita has presented and taught multiple clinical lectures throughout his career and has served as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator on numerous Phase I-II clinical trials testing the effects of new drug therapies for cancer treatment.

Dr. Mita earned his medical degree at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila" in Bucharest, Romania, as well as a Master of Science degree in cellular regulation and pathology of regulations, hematology and immunology at the Paris Sud University. Dr. Mita completed his fellowship in medical oncology at the University Paul Sabatier in Toulouse, France. He also completed an advanced oncology drug development fellowship program at the Institute for Drug Development at the Cancer Therapy and Research Center and University of Texas Health Science Center.

For more information visit www.hoag.org/cancer.

