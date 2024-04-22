Hoag Names Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Adam Kanter as Executive Medical Director of its Nationally Ranked Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute

Respected researcher, innovator, and brain and spine surgeon, Dr. Kanter will lead Orange County's most comprehensive neurosciences programs and services in expanding the delivery of world-class care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag announced today Adam Kanter, M.D., F.A.A.N.S, has been named Executive Medical Director of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute. Hoag ranks among the top 50 in neurology and neurosurgery nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Dr. Kanter will lead a multidisciplinary team of experts focused on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, brain and skull-base tumors, concussion, epilepsy, Parkinson's and other movement disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, pain management, sleep disorders and stroke.

His appointment comes at a transformational time for neurosciences care, research and innovation at Hoag. Last November, the hospital received a $50 million gift from longtime Newport Beach philanthropist Richard Pickup to establish the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health at Hoag, a powerhouse of innovation that will pioneer new, whole-family centered approaches to brain health and healthy aging. A cornerstone of the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health will be prevention, early detection and care for cognitive impairment and mental health disorders.

Dr. Kanter is expected to build on Hoag's growing strength in groundbreaking neuroscience research, clinical trials, technological innovation and world-class patient care.

"Stepping into this role, my priority is to integrate the latest research and technology with the exceptional level of compassion that defines Hoag's care. I'm here to help contribute to meaningful improvements in our patients' lives, embracing innovation and AI, but not at the expense of the human touch that sets us apart," Dr. Kanter said. "My approach is to listen actively, learn continuously, and collaborate effectively with our dedicated team of leadership and providers. It's a privilege to be a part of the Hoag family and community, and I am driven by our collective potential to make a difference together."

Dr. Kanter is a board-certified neurosurgeon with subspecialized fellowship training in both spine and neurological surgery. A respected researcher, inventor and surgeon, he is a leading expert in minimally invasive and lateral access surgical techniques. Prior to joining Hoag, Dr. Kanter served as chief of spine surgery and as professor of neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. As a physician leader, Dr. Kanter has served as a key member of several major neurosurgical societies, including chair of the AANS/CNS Spine Section and president of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.

"Hoag led a national search to identify the best candidate to continue to propel Hoag's Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute forward and am confident that Dr. Kanter is that person," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "His expertise and commitment to innovation will advance Hoag's role as a preeminent destination for neuroscience."

Hoag's Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute consistently ranks among the highest in the nation in Neurology and Neurosurgery. The institute's comprehensive, collaborative approach to care results in stellar outcomes and world-class care in all aspects of neurosciences, including stroke, for which it ranked high performing in 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

ABOUT HOAG'S PICKUP FAMILY NEUROSCIENCES INSTITUTE

Delivering a personalized, integrated approach using best-practice guidelines, the most advanced technology, and integration of medical specialists in the most appropriate facilities, the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) at Hoag provides world class care for patients with specific conditions of the brain and spine such as stroke, aneurysms and vascular malformations, brain tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders, memory and cognitive disorders, pain, minimally invasive spine surgery, multiple sclerosis, addiction medicine and sleep disorders, as well as the mind-body interface of behavioral health. Many of Hoag's PFNI programs have received high acclaim. The Hoag Stroke Program was the first in Orange County and the second in California to be named a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL Healthcare and was awarded the American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement for stroke care. And as one of the first centers in the U.S. to offer the most advanced radiosurgical treatment system available, Leksell Gamma Knife® Perfexion™, the PFNI brain tumor program is the largest in Orange County and is also among the top volume programs in the western United States. Hoag has been recognized as a designated Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. The PFNI's memory and cognitive disorders program is nationally recognized. For more information, visit hoag.org/neurosciences.

