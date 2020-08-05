Hoag Offers Clinical Trial for Pancreatic Cancer Patients

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has been selected to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial that researchers hope will demonstrate preliminary efficacy on pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of just 5%. The new combination therapy uses the body's own immune system to fight off deadly cancer cells.

"Hoag will be the first in Orange County to offer cell therapy for solid tumors, and was exclusively selected as the only hospital in Orange County to offer this pancreatic cancer trial as part of its new cell therapy program," said Burton L. Eisenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., executive medical director of Hoag Family Cancer Institute and the Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair.

"Pancreatic cancer is a deadly cancer. Our present-day therapies are better than they use to be, but science is not anywhere near where it needs to be for these patients," he said. "Hoag continues to push forward and expand our ability to offer patients with advanced pancreatic cancer new hope as we deliver on innovative treatments, such as immunotherapy clinical trials."

This type of immunotherapy, also known as cell therapy, harnesses the body's own immune system to target, kill and "remember" cancer cells. The agents involved in this pancreatic cancer clinical trial have been "designed" to find pancreatic cancer cells and initiate a large immune response against them. This may allow the body to develop its own antibodies to fight the cancer.

The treatment involves combining standard-of-care chemotherapy with investigational therapies, including cell therapy company NantKwest's tumor-targeted natural killer cells, PD-L1 t-haNK; ImmunityBio's superagonist, N-803, and the drug aldoxorubicin HCI. The trial will compare the results of the combination therapy against the use of chemotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"This unique approach to orchestrating the innate and adaptive immune systems to target and kill cancer cells may be an important new approach for pancreatic cancer patients," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NantKwest and ImmunityBio. "We are excited to collaborate with Hoag to offer this investigational approach to more patients who suffer from pancreatic cancer."

Hoag's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned the hospital a reputation as an effective partner for these investigational new therapies on-par with leading academic centers.

"For many patients, especially those with advanced cancers, a clinical trial can offer a more effective treatment option than standard therapy," Dr. Eisenberg said. "Hoag continues to relentlessly pursue innovative treatment options and leading-edge medical advances to deliver a level of care that is truly personalized medicine."

For more information please email [email protected] or call 949-764-4577.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes five institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer , heart and vascular , neurosciences , women's health , and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2020 - 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

ABOUT HOAG FAMILY CANCER INSTITUTE

As the largest cancer program in Southern California outside of Los Angeles County, Hoag Family Cancer Institute treats more than 4,000 new patients and 18,000 total patients annually. Hoag's multidisciplinary cancer team orchestrates subspecialized, tumor-specific programs that provide leading edge cancer treatments and a full range of advanced cancer therapies, as well as Hoag's Precision Medicine Program and new investigational treatments. Hoag Family Cancer Institute formed an alliance with USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center to become the first community hospital in Orange County to offer patients access to Early Development Clinical Trials. Hoag also offers patients access to a Cancer Prevention, High Risk & Early Detection Network to educate, screen and implement best practices for preventing the onset of cancer. With dedicated, site-specific nurse navigation and extensive support services, Hoag helps patients optimize quality of life from diagnosis through survivorship. Hoag Family Cancer Institute has received numerous national distinctions, including Hoag Radiation Oncology ranking in the top 1% of outpatient facilities in the Press Ganey® overall patient satisfaction ratings, and U.S. News & World Report ranking Hoag as high performing in cancer, placing them in the top 10% in the nation, along with high performing in lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery.

SOURCE Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

