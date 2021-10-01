Hoag Opens Center for Advanced Visualization and Immersive Therapeutics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a nationally recognized leader in Experiential Reality (XR) technology, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian today announced the opening of the new Hoag Center for Advanced Visualization and Immersive Therapeutics inside Hoag's Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Newport Beach campus.

XR encompasses Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality enabling physicians and patients to visualize aspects of the human anatomy, physiology and pathology in vivid, unprecedented detail.

Under the leadership of Dr. Robert Louis, Chief of Neurosurgery and the Empower360 Endowed Chair for Skull Base and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Hoag has established a national reputation in XR for advanced surgery, pain and stress management, patient education and maternal care.

"The future is now at Hoag Hospital," Dr. Louis said. "This exceptional technology is transforming care in multiple institutes hospital-wide and requires an equally exceptional dedicated space. We are thrilled to provide an interdisciplinary resource for patients and doctors from all specialties."

The Center will house three dedicated spaces consistent with Hoag's mission to research, develop and implement XR. The Development Lab will bring together physicians and engineers to work hand-in-hand to develop the newest XR technology. The Therapy Treatment Room is available to all Hoag physicians whose patients can benefit from XR and will treat patients with a myriad of diagnoses from phobias to pain to post-traumatic stress disorder. With comfortable seating for six, the Experiential Theater will enable virtual fly-through experiences for patients and their families to visualize surgical objectives before treatment as well as provide a setting for nursing education, community engagement, case collaboration and various other demonstrations.

"As a trusted health care leader and the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the opening of the Center furthers Hoag's commitment to exploring and perfecting innovative treatment options and elevating our delivery of personalized, compassionate care," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and chief executive officer of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian.

Hoag will host the 2nd Annual Hoag Advances in Clinical Virtual Reality Symposium on Friday, October 1, 2021. Designed for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and community members, this educational conference will focus on the latest applications in clinical VR. International experts in the field of VR will speak about how virtual and augmented reality technology is changing health care. A preview of the new Hoag Center for Advanced Visualization and Immersive Therapeutics will be presented at this symposium. To register, please visit hoag.org/vr2021.

For more information, visit hoag.org/VR.

ABOUT PICKUP FAMILY NEUROSCIENCES INSTITUTE

Compassionate Care, Clinical Excellence, Creative Intelligence

Hoag and the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute were ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 hospital in Orange County and high performing in Neurology & Neurosurgery, placing it in the top 1% of neuro-specialist programs across the U.S. Delivering a personalized, integrated approach using best-practice guidelines, the most advanced technology, and integration of medical specialists in the most appropriate facilities, the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute (PFNI) at Hoag provides world class care for patients with specific conditions of the brain and spine such as stroke, aneurysms and vascular malformations, brain tumors, epilepsy, movement disorders, memory and cognitive disorders, pain, minimally invasive spine surgery, multiple sclerosis, addiction medicine and sleep disorders, as well as the mind-body interface of mental health. Many of Hoag's PFNI programs have received high acclaim. The Hoag Stroke Program was the first in Orange County and the second in California to be named a Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL Healthcare and was awarded the American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement for stroke care. And as one of the first centers in the U.S. to offer the most advanced radiosurgical treatment system available, Leksell Gamma Knife® Perfexion™, the PFNI brain tumor program is the largest in Orange County and is also among the top volume programs in the western United States. Hoag has been recognized as a designated Level 4 Comprehensive Epilepsy Center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. The PFNI's memory and cognitive disorders program is nationally recognized.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 460,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2021 - 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

SOURCE Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Related Links

http://www.hoag.org

