Hoag Recognized as Best Hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag has once again been recognized as a best hospital for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report, reaffirming its position as a regional and statewide leader in women's health.

The High Performing designation for uncomplicated pregnancies reflects Hoag's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional, evidence-based maternity care that prioritizes safety, quality outcomes and a family-centered experience.

A leader in women's health care, Hoag has the highest volume of baby deliveries in the state of California. With maternity hospitals in Newport Beach and Irvine, Hoag provides the safest and highest-quality perinatal services to the growing communities it serves.

"This recognition is a tribute to Hoag's commitment to providing the highest-quality, family-centered care to the women of Orange County," said Allyson Brooks, M.D., Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women's Health Institute. "It reflects the passion, expertise, and collaboration of our obstetricians, certified nurse midwives, maternal-child health nurses, and specialty teams in neonatology and maternal-fetal medicine—who work together every day to ensure women feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the journey of pregnancy, birth, and early parenthood."

To determine the ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated hospitals on quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including rate of cesarean delivery in uncomplicated pregnancies, newborn and maternal complication rates, appropriate timing of scheduled deliveries, and resources and support for breastfeeding.

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

