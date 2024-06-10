Hoag Recruits Renowned Gastroenterologist Dr. Kenneth Chang as Executive Medical Director of Digestive Health Institute

Prominent researcher, inventor, advanced endoscopist and pioneer in digestive health, Dr. Chang will lead Orange County's most comprehensive digestive health programs and services in expanding the delivery of world-class care.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the next wave of innovation in digestive health, Hoag has recruited world renowned gastroenterologist Kenneth J. Chang, M.D., to become Executive Medical Director of the Digestive Health Institute at Hoag. Dr. Chang's appointment comes at a time of unparalleled growth and heralds an impressive international draw of top talent to Hoag.

As the Executive Medical Director, Dr. Chang will lead a multidisciplinary team of experts focused on providing world-class, personalized digestive health care and access to innovative treatment options and clinical trials.

His appointment comes at a transformational time for digestive health care at Hoag with the development of the new Digestive Health Pavilion at Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine. Supported in part by philanthropy through the Boldly Hoag campaign, the new pavilion will be the only facility of its kind in Orange County.

Dr. Chang is a board-certified gastroenterologist, fellowship trained in both gastroenterology and hepatology who specializes in interventional endoscopy for esophageal and gastrointestinal disorders. Dr. Chang's leadership, reputation and legacy is expected to elevate Hoag's Digestive Health Institute to national and international prominence.

"The future of digestive health care is on the horizon, and Hoag is at the forefront of research and innovation to bring the latest medical and interventional applications to Orange County," said Dr. Chang. "I look forward to working with Hoag to create a place where innovation fueled by compassion is the driving force behind everything we do for our patients and the community."

Dr. Chang comes to Hoag from the University of California, Irvine, where he built and launched UCI's Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center as well as it's Digestive Health Institute. He is also a Founding Board Member of the American Foregut Society and has pioneered numerous clinical trials and treatment methods and trained more than 50 leading interventional endoscopists in emerging technology and techniques.

"Hoag's Digestive Health Institute has been aggressive in recruiting elite talent, and Dr. Chang's recruitment promises to draw even more top-talent to our already world-class, integrated team," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "We look forward to seeing how Dr. Chang's vision for the future of digestive health and mission to create an esophageal and colon cancer-free Orange County can become a reality for our community."

Hoag has been recognized as the top hospital in Orange County for gastroenterology & GI surgery, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The institute's comprehensive, collaborative approach to care results in stellar outcomes and world-class care in all aspects of digestive health.

To learn more about the Digestive Health Institute, visit hoag.org/digestive. To make an appointment with Dr. Chang, please call 949-764-6943.

