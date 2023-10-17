Hoag Welcomes Dr. Ronald Wolf as Medical Director of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag is proud to announce the recruitment of Ronald Wolf, M.D., F.A.C.S., as medical director of hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery at Hoag Family Cancer Institute. The fellowship-trained, board-certified surgical oncologist specializes in treating liver, bile duct and pancreatic cancers.

"We welcome Dr. Wolf, whose extensive clinical and research background, as well as his dedication to his patients, will no doubt make him an invaluable member of our team," said Burton Eisenberg, M.D., Grace E. Hoag Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

With a focus on rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, such as pancreatic adenocarcinoma and colon and rectal cancers that have metastasized to the liver, Dr. Wolf said he was drawn to Hoag for its culture of innovation and its patient-centric, team-based approach to care.

"Hoag's fearlessness in pioneering new approaches to care, coupled with the institution's nimbleness, has earned it a reputation for allowing doctors to really put patients first," Dr. Wolf said. "I am excited to join a comprehensive team that is at the forefront of patient-centric care."

Dr. Wolf comes to Hoag from concurrent posts at UC Irvine School of Medicine, where he served as professor of clinical surgery in the hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery/islet cell transplantation division.

Prior to that, he served as Medical Director of Hepatic and Pancreatic Surgery at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, and as the Medical Director of Liver and Pancreas Surgery at Providence Cancer Center, also in Portland.

Dr. Wolf received his medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, followed by an internship and two residencies in general surgery at UC Davis. He then completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where he also served as a clinical research fellow. Later, he helped direct surgical resident and fellowship-level postgraduate training programs in Portland.

Dr. Wolf has co-authored more than 80 clinical presentations throughout his career and is a committee member of several national organizations including the American College of Surgeons, the Society of Surgical Oncology and the AHPBA Americas Hepatopancreatobiliary Association.

ABOUT HOAG
Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

