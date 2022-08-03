Hoag Welcomes Renowned Neurosurgeon Adam Kanter, M.D.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian announced today it has recruited Adam Kanter, M.D., chief of spine surgery and tenured professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to be the chief of the Neurosurgery Division of the Hoag Specialty Clinic, and serve as the associate executive medical director of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute.

Dr. Kanter is excited to join Hoag's renowned team of leading clinicians, innovators, researchers, educators, and visionary entrepreneurs.

"What drew me to Hoag was the sincerity and integrity of the people," said Dr. Kanter, who had been pursued by several academic institutions before choosing to make Hoag his professional home. "Hoag is unique in that everyone – patients, physicians, nurses, therapists, staff from the top on down -- are treated as valued members of the Hoag family. The administration endorses physician leadership and inspires those with boots on the ground to make the decisions that affect patients' lives. It's a culture of caring, and I'm honored to be the newest member of the Hoag family."

Dr. Kanter initially dreamt of space travel as he performed human motor control research for a NASA funded laboratory after earning his bachelor's degree in Neuroscience. The more he learned of the nervous system and its vast interconnections and plasticity, the more interested he became in helping people with brain and spine disorders. He went on to earn a master's degree in medical sciences from Boston University where his path was sealed and his journey in medicine began. Dr. Kanter earned a medical degree from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont and completed his neurosurgical residency at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. He completed two fellowship trainings – one in neurosurgery at Auckland Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand and the other in minimally invasive spine surgery at University of California, San Francisco, California.

Dr. Kanter comes to Hoag following an illustrious career in academia as a skilled clinician and leader in organized neurosurgery. He is a central figure in multiple spine societies nationally and internationally, including the current chair of the spine section for the American Association and College of Neurological Surgeons and president of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. He is also currently enrolled in the Executive Master of Business Administration Program at UCLA where he hopes to blend his love of medicine with his desire to help guide healthcare reform.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Kanter to the Hoag family," said Michael Brant-Zawadzki, M.D., F.A.C.R., the Ron & Sandi Simon Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair of the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute and Senior Physician Executive at Hoag. "Dr. Kanter's areas of expertise – minimally invasive spine surgery including lateral based approaches to the spine (LLIF), complex spine surgery, artificial disc replacement, and spinal cord regeneration is the perfect addition to our powerful team of recognized leaders in neuroscience and spine care. Philanthropic support enables Dr. Kanter to research new developments within the neurosciences and spine arenas, keeping Hoag preeminent in medical knowledge and expertise, particularly around minimally invasive techniques."

"Hoag's commitment to innovation – and the community's celebrated support of medical advances – is another reason that I was drawn to Hoag," Dr. Kanter said. "The advanced technology and surgical tools available in this institute are truly among the best in the nation. I'm excited to join a talented group of visionary pioneers and continue to bring thoughtful, conscientious, leading-edge spine care to a great community."

To contact the office of Dr. Adam Kanter and schedule an appointment:

Office: 949-764-6090

Address: 3900 West Coast Highway, Suite 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663

