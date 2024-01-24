Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP Announces Chad M. Moore as New Managing Partner

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP, a premier full-service law firm serving clients nationwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad M. Moore as its new Managing Partner. Chad, a respected figure in the legal community and a former President of the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey and the New Jersey Defense Association, brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new position.

Chad M. Moore, Hoagland Longo Managing Partner
In his role as Managing Partner, Chad will be responsible for steering the firm's operational strategies, driving growth initiatives, and maintaining the firm's commitment to providing outstanding legal services across a spectrum of industries.

"We are thrilled to have Chad step into the role of Managing Partner," said Gary J. Hoagland, the firm's former Managing Partner. "His legal acumen, leadership skills, forward-thinking approach, and steadfast commitment to client service uniquely position him to propel our firm into a promising future."

Chad's journey with Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas spans over twenty years, during which he played a pivotal role in the firm's success, especially as the leader of the Civil Litigation and Commercial Litigation practice groups. As evidence of his strong commitment to innovation, Chad has been instrumental in directing the firm's technological advancements to stay abreast of industry shifts. Additionally, he is an active member of the Generative Artificial Intelligence Committee of the New Jersey Supreme Court, offering insights on the implications of AI in legal practices and court operations.

Since our founding in 1977 as a small firm in New Brunswick, Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP has grown into a full-service law firm with additional offices in Red Bank NJ, Hammonton NJ, and New York NY. Attorneys at Hoagland Longo provide legal counsel to businesses of all sizes and individuals from all walks of life in a wide variety of practice areas that meet both business and personal legal needs, including in the areas of complex civil and commercial litigation, professional liability, construction litigation, environmental & toxic tort, insurance coverage, personal injury, automobile liability, and employment law. The firm also serves as counsel to many hospitals, medical groups, doctors, provider networks, municipalities, authorities, and agencies.

