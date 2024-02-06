Hoar Construction Signs Enterprise Agreement with Revizto to Boost Collaboration and Facilitate Team Growth

Currently ranked as one of the top 200 contractors by ENR in the United States, Hoar Construction signs a three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to boost collaboration and support team growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with Hoar Construction, a company focused on being committed, client-focused, and process-driven.

"Revizto provides the platform, tools, and functionality to enable a highly collaborative environment." - Joshua Helton Post this Hoar's environment in Revizto showing the 3D model view of the Medical Properties Trust (MPT) project - a new world-class headquarters in Liberty Park, AL. The facility is designed to be net positive for energy and water with zero carbon emissions. The development will only impact 30% of the existing land (50+ acre site). Plus, 50,000 sq. ft. of solar technology and at least 10 electric vehicle stations will be on site.

Hoar Construction has been using Revizto for six years to improve collaboration among their teams, leading to significant departmental growth. As pioneers in adopting Building Information Modeling (BIM), Hoar Construction believes in using advanced technology to better achieve client goals and they've chosen Revizto as their ideal partner for its role in supporting real-time communication and collaboration. Hoar will be using Revizto on various projects in the healthcare, higher education, office spaces, entertainment, and mixed-use development market sectors.

Joshua Helton, Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) Director for Hoar Construction, explained, "When it comes to BIM (Building Information Modeling), the single most important part of the acronym is the 'I.' All information on a project should be easy to access at any given moment. Pair ease of information access with a highly collaborative environment, and you're one step closer to what some in the industry jokingly call 'BIMtopia.'"

Helton added, "Revizto provides the platform, tools, and functionality to enable a highly collaborative environment where all project stakeholders have access to all necessary information as it relates to the architectural design, structural system, and mechanical/electrical/plumbing systems. Partnering with Revizto means our projects continue to live in a place where our teams have access to all information, but it also means working together to continue building the best collaboration platform available in the market."

Hoar Construction is committed to delivering a high-quality end product through a collaborative construction process . The planning, collaboration, communication, and execution for each of their projects are focused on the success of the entire team. Hoar's enterprise agreement with Revizto will enable their teams to invite an unlimited number of cross-functional users into any project, ensuring that collaboration and communication are streamlined and centralized in one user-friendly platform accessible from any device.

"We are extremely excited that Hoar Construction has become an Enterprise customer with the execution of a three-year agreement. This is a product of Hoar's further adoption of Revizto in support of delivering best in class construction experiences to their clients. Our partnership, which started based on our mutual commitment to process improvement, has evolved into a strong collaboration that together is pushing the construction industry forward. We are very grateful to be working with Hoar Construction, an industry leader." - Patrick Lantry, Regional Sales Director - Eastern US at Revizto

About Hoar Construction

Hoar Construction was founded 84 years ago, and throughout our history we've been committed to learning from every project to improve our processes and deliver the best building experience possible for our clients and partners. With nine offices in seven states and more than 4,000 projects across nine market sectors, building is our business, but we're more than builders. We're partners to our clients and leaders through the entire development process to ensure we deliver the results our clients want and expect. Always building. Always improving. Always in process.

For more information about Hoar Construction, please visit www.hoar.com or visit us on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube or Twitter .

