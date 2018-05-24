Hoar Makes Top 100 For First Time On Respected Industry List

Hoar jumped 30 places from the No. 126 in 2017 to No. 96 this year. The list is based on revenue and market data for the past year.

"While revenue isn't the best way to measure success, it does reflect how much hard work our team has put in over the past year to continue to grow this 78-year-old business," said CEO and President Rob Burton. "And it means that we are adding value to our growing list of repeat clients."

Teams, located across the country, continued to build in the retail, multifamily, healthcare, commercial, industrial, and government segments. Our biggest projects from 2017 included the openings of:

The Ascent at Victory Park, a high-rise, luxury apartment complex in Dallas built for Greystar

Avalon Phase II, part of the award-winning mixed-use development in Alpharetta, GA , in partnership with Avalon and North American Properties

The Morris, a high-rise apartment building in Midtown Nashville, with LMC

And a new office building for Info Tech, part of the multi-million Celebration Pointe development in Gainesville, FL , which we have been working on with Celebration Pointe Holdings since 2015.

ABOUT HOAR CONSTRUCTION

Hoar Construction, established in 1940, has offices in Birmingham, Houston, Austin, Orlando, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. The firm provides professional services in general construction, construction management, design/build, and program management, serving clients in government, healthcare, retail, commercial, multifamily, and industrial markets. Hoar currently has projects in 11states. For more information about Hoar Construction, please visit www.hoar.com or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

