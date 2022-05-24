Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. Expands Product Offerings and Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

"The greenest pipe is the one you never have to replace, and it beings by selecting the correct pipe products." Tweet this

With an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022, the new equipment and technology will expand the company's current production capacity by 50 percent and increase pressure pipe offerings for the potable water market to include diameters from 12 to 118 inches and pressure ratings from 50 to 500 psi.

Houston-based Hobas's mission is to provide value beyond corrosion. In light of the recent legislation, Dana strongly believes that it is time for the country's infrastructure owners to think differently when selecting piping materials to replace aging infrastructure. Dana explained, "Hobas products are engineered to endure and as a result, we can drive meaningful climate change. The greenest pipe is the one you never have to replace, and it begins by selecting the correct pipe products for our critical wet infrastructure."

Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. is the leading North American producer and supplier of corrosion-resistant, glass-fiber reinforced pipe (GRP) systems. Hobas opened its Houston headquarters in 1987 dedicated to engineering and manufacturing pipe solutions for municipalities that demand safe and reliable infrastructure.

