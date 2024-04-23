Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. Expands Production to Meet Growing Infrastructure Demand

HOUSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobas Pipe USA, Inc., North America's leading manufacturer of corrosion-resistant fiberglass pipe products, is excited to announce an expansion of its production capabilities with the addition of a second manufacturing line. This expansion, set to be operational by October 1, 2024, increases capacity to meet the escalating demands of the water and wastewater infrastructure sectors.

Martin Dana, President, and CEO, emphasized the expansion as a response to the robust demand for Hobas's high-quality, fiberglass reinforced polymer mortar (FRPM) pipes, particularly from municipal clients across the United States. This new production line will boost the company's output by 50%, enhancing Hobas offerings for water and wastewater projects with large diameter pipes ranging from 12 to 118 inches, and pressure ratings up to 500 psi.

Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. announces expansion with second manufacturing line which will be operational by October 1, 2024.

This initiative is part of the ongoing capital expansion program initiated in May 2021, reflecting Hobas's commitment to supporting North America's infrastructure with durable, long-lasting solutions.

"In 2022 we increased our capacity to serve our municipal clients, particularly to address their pressure water needs and the response far exceed our expectation," said Martin Dana President and CEO of Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. "This new investment further emphasizes our commitment to the critical wet infrastructure landscape of North America. By continuing to select our pipe for their projects our clients are making a statement- they want long-lasting solutions for their pipe needs. Solutions that are corrosion resistant, last 150 years, reduce their energy consumption and improve their impact on the environment," Dana added.

To celebrate this continued acceptance of their products, Hobas Pipe is also releasing a Look Back Series to review and republish case studies that cover their long history of exceptional service to the water and wastewater industries. Whether water or sewer, Hobas has over three decades of projects in the ground and is more ready than ever to continue providing the top product for piping needs

These technology advancements have led to a 30% increase in our workforce, with anticipated job growth exceeding 45% upon completion of capital initiatives.

About Hobas Pipe USA, Inc.:

Hobas Pipe USA, Inc. is the leading North American producer and supplier of corrosion-resistant, fiberglass-reinforced mortar polymer pipe systems. Hobas opened its Houston headquarters in 1987 dedicated to engineering and manufacturing pipe solutions for municipalities that demand safe and reliable infrastructure. Today, Hobas provides fiberglass pipe solutions for clients across the United States and Canada. Hobas is wholly owned by WIG Wiestersdorfer Holding GmbH, a family-owned group of companies operating since 1893 and headquartered in Klagenfurt, Austria. To learn more, please visit www.hobaspipe.com

