Hobbs Medical Appoints New President

John Kirwan brings a deep experience in the medical device industry to his new role at the Connecticut-based company.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Hobbs Medical, Inc., today announces the appointment of John Kirwan as President of the company, effective immediately.

Headquartered in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, the privately held company is a global manufacturer and direct supplier of high-quality, low-cost accessories for the flexible GI and pulmonary endoscopy markets.

John Kirwan has been named President of Hobbs Medical, based in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

"We're pleased to have John on our team," board member Susan Ortega Fernald said. "He's an exceptional leader with a long history of success in the medical device industry. We're looking forward to capitalizing on his many talents."

In addition to his most recent role as interim president at Hobbs Medical, Kirwan is also the president and founder of Spark Medical Device Consulting, LLC, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Prior to founding that company in 2015, he served as president and founder of Incite Innovation, LLC, where he developed and launched several novel products for use in spine surgeries.

Earlier in his career, Kirwan served as vice president of Blackstone Medical, Biologics Division, where his group launched the first commercially available stem cell product for spine surgery. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Biomedical Interest and a master's degree in Material Science & Engineering, both from Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he served as the Norton Fellow during his graduate studies. He currently serves on the Biomedical Engineering advisory boards at Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Western New England University.

"I'm excited to begin my new role at Hobbs Medical," Kirwan said. "I've been working with their team as a consultant and I'm ready to hit the ground running in a full-time capacity."

About Hobbs Medical

Hobbs Medical, Inc., is a global manufacturer and direct supplier of quality accessories for flexible GI and pulmonary endoscopy. They manufacture a full line of standard endoscopy instruments and accessories as well as a range of niche products. Hobbs Medical is based in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. For more information, visit their website at www.hobbsmedical.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Devine

(860) 432-8756

[email protected]

SOURCE Hobbs Medical