HOBO Announces the Industry's First Self-Contained Water Level Data Logger with Bluetooth

Provides water level & temperature data wirelessly, right to a mobile device

BOURNE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOBO Data Loggers, a LI-COR® Environmental brand and leading manufacturer known for accurate and reliable data loggers, is excited to announce the launch of the HOBO MX20L data logger, the industry's first self-contained water level logger featuring Bluetooth technology for fast and easy wireless data offload in the field.

HOBO launches industry's first self-contained water level logger with Bluetooth for fast, wireless data offload. Post this New MX20L HOBO water level data logger under water

Designed for both freshwater and saltwater environments, the HOBO MX20L logger is well-suited for use in groundwater wells, streams, lakes, wetlands, and tidal areas. Its durable housing ensures reliable data collection throughout long-term deployments, with minimal maintenance. Using the free HOBOconnect app, data can be offloaded wirelessly to a mobile device or Windows laptop, streamlining data collection.

Ideal for environmental science, research, hydrology, and water resource management applications, this innovative logger offers the following features and benefits:

A self-contained, non-vented design that simplifies installation, reduces setup time, and improves reliability over traditional vented designs

Advanced visualization tools in the HOBOconnect app enhance decision-making and provide easy viewing of water level and temperature data in the field or office

Up to 10-year battery life with 5-minute logging rate and power-saving mode (activated by magnetic fob), maximizes battery efficiency for long-term, continuous monitoring

Durable ceramic pressure sensor that withstands freezing conditions and provides highly accurate measurements with 0.1% water level (typical) and 0.2°C temperature accuracy, ensuring precise, reliable data

Three available depth ranges of 13, 30, or 100 feet allow users to select the best option for their application

"We're delighted to be offering this highly convenient Bluetooth water level logger – for anyone who's looking to streamline their water level data collection with easy wireless data offload," said Paul Gannett, Principal HOBO Product Manager.

The HOBO MX20L data logger is priced at $399 USD and is now available for purchase. For a limited time, it will be offered at a special introductory price.

About HOBO Data Loggers

HOBO® Data Loggers, now a part of LI-COR® Environmental, has been delivering award-winning environmental monitoring solutions since 1981. Based in the USA, HOBO designs and manufactures data loggers and weather stations that are used globally across numerous applications, including agriculture, coastal research, green building performance, renewable energy, and temperature-controlled environments. With the support of LI-COR, the industry leader in greenhouse gas measurements backed by global investment firm, Battery Ventures, HOBO is poised to expand its product line of affordable, scalable monitoring solutions that provide unrivaled accuracy and reliability.

Visit us on the web at https://www.hobodataloggers.com.

SOURCE Onset