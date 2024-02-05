Hobolite Announces Expansion into Korean Market with Saeki P&C

05 Feb, 2024, 08:39 ET

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for Hobolite, a leader in design-driven lighting technology, as we proudly announce our expansion into the South Korean market. This strategic venture, in partnership with Saeki P&C Co., signifies a key development in our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art lighting solutions on a global scale.

Saeki P&C GM James Lee & Hobolite CEO Helena Bian
Saeki P&C, established in 1977, is a respected distributor known for partnering with globally acclaimed imaging brands such as Zeiss, Sony, Ricoh, and Sigma. Their extensive industry expertise, robust corporate structure, and steadfast dedication to quality perfectly complement Hobolite's vision and values. This synergy promises to enhance the creative capabilities of professionals and enthusiasts alike within the Korean market.

"Our expansion into the Korean market is a testament to ensuring that every artist, regardless of where they are, has access to lighting that enhances both their workspace and their creative process," said Helena Bian, CEO of Hobolite. "We're bringing products that are not just portable and convenient for artists but also a source of inspiration in their creative journey. Our goal is to illuminate creativity in every corner of the globe, starting with this significant step in Korea."

The partnership between Hobolite and Saeki P&C underscores a shared commitment to excellence and quality. Helena Bian, CEO of Hobolite, alongside James Lee, General Manager of Saeki P&C, shares this enthusiasm for this strategic collaboration, confident that it will greatly benefit Korean consumers by providing easier access to Hobolite's premium lighting products.

As we gear up for the launch of Hobolite in the Korean market, we are thrilled about the potential impact our advanced lighting solutions will have on the creative sector. Our steadfast commitment to delivering superior products and services is unwavering, and we eagerly anticipate a prosperous journey in Korea, driving innovation and creativity in the realm of lighting technology.

For more information or to sign up for email updates about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com.

About Hobolite
Hobolite's mission is to transcend the boundaries of traditional lighting, merging over 20 years of its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions', expertise with innovative design. Hobolite strives to create lighting solutions as sources of inspiration. Each Hobolite product is a testament to the brand's commitment to functionality, artistry, and the creative spirit. Hobolite is committed to creating lighting solutions that are as beautiful as they are functional. Hobolite products are designed to inspire creativity and to integrate light seamlessly into any creative process. For more information, visit www.hobolite.com.

