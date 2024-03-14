Hobolite Appoints New Sales Director for its North American Market

Bryan Covarrubias brings over 2 decades of experience in the consumer technology sector to lead the market expansion of Hobolite

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions for the photographic and cinematic segments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Covarrubias as North American Sales Director. With extensive experience spanning over twenty years at renowned companies like Sony, DJI, Think Tank Photo, and Moment, Covarrubias brings a track record of significant growth and enhanced customer satisfaction.

As Sales Director, Covarrubias will spearhead Hobolite's initiative to place innovative products into leading photo and cinema retailers across North America. The aim is to streamline and enhance the creative process for both professionals and enthusiasts, ensuring high efficiency and portability in their creative endeavors.

"Hobolite is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity and enabling individuals to explore new dimensions of artistic expression," stated Helena Bian, CEO of Hobolite. "With Bryan steering our sales efforts, we are confident in expanding our market presence and equipping more creators with the tools they need for photography, videography, podcasting, and filmmaking."

Hobolite distinguishes itself through a commitment to exceptional design, innovation, and quality, ensuring that its products meet the highest standards for creatives worldwide.

For more information or to sign up for email updates about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com.

About Hobolite

Hobolite, a pioneering brand in the creative lighting industry, provides content creators with innovative lighting solutions built to inspire creativity. The brand is backed by over 20 years of expertise in advanced lighting solutions through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions and has won numerous design awards. The mission of Hobolite is to empower creators to elevate creativity, productivity, and identity through innovative lighting solutions. Hobolite products are available across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com or follow the brand on social media at @hobolite.

