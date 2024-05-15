Hobolite Debuts the Iris: A New Lens on Light

New Hobolite Iris small continuous LED light for photographers inspires creativity through its vintage camera design, unique optical modifiers, aperture ring and playful colored gel filters.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, a pioneer in continuous LED lighting equipment for content creators, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Hobolite Iris. The Hobolite Iris is a small portable continuous LED light for photography and content creation that features optical modifiers and colored gel filters that spark creativity and joy in the art of visual storytelling. With its stylish retro camera design, weather-resistant aluminum body and versatile optical modifiers - including functioning aperture ring - this new bi-color portable light elevates the artistic process through innovation and the playfulness of creativity.

Copyright: Dave Herring (PRNewsfoto/Hobolite)

The Hobolite Iris stands out with its sleek IP54-rated aluminum body, wrapped in an attractive vegan leatherette, making it an ideal companion for both indoor and outdoor use. Its unique aperture ring empowers photographers and content creators to adjust from a focused beam to a wide glow, to light stories with precision and style - anywhere and anytime.

The Iris features remarkable color accuracy, with a color range from 2700K to 6500K and high CRI and TLCI ratings of 96+, ensuring that colors are rendered true to life. With the introduction of innovative optical modifiers, a magnetic accessory system, and a built-in battery, the Iris further enhances the experience of shaping moments with light, allowing for extended creativity without the need for constant recharging.

"As creators, our journey begins within ourselves—embracing our vision, our voice," states Helena Bian, Founder and CEO of Hobolite. "With the new Hobolite Iris, we empower creators to explore the magic of light and its impact on the creative process. By aligning the aperture of our lens with the iris of our artistic vision, we paint with the integrity of our own inner light."

The new Hobolite Iris light is available in two kit options to optimize creativity, right out of the box. The Iris Standard Kit contains the Iris light, Adjustable Lens, Frosted Dome, USB cable, V-Mount Plate and stylish protective pouch. The adjustable lens offers versatility with a range from 20 degrees to 45 degrees, complemented by enhanced brightness capabilities that provide a 6x brightness boost for exceptional illumination.

The Iris Creator Kit comprises all the elements featured in the Standard Kit, and features an Aperture Ring, Gel Filters, Magic Lens, Fresnel Lens f/28mm, Adjustable Lens and Frosted Dome.

In addition to the Iris LED lighting kits, Hobolite has also introduced accessory kits for photographers who require additional sets of the modifiers and filters featured in the Creator Kit. Iris Optical Modifier Kit comprises the Fresnel Lens F28mm, Aperture Ring, Magic Lens and is priced at $99.00, while the Colored Gel Filter Essential Pack comprises four gradient color gels inserts priced at $59.00.

The Hobolite Iris Creator Kit and Standard Kit are priced at $199.00 and $99.00 respectively and are available starting May 24th at www.hobolite.com and through authorized retailers.

About Hobolite:

Hobolite is a premium segment brand of portable continuous LED lighting kits for photography, filmmaking and content creation. Hobolite content creator lighting kits and studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design.

Crafted with a focus on both form and function, Hobolite's lightweight and compact size make transportation and setup effortless. Hobolite's retro design, reminiscent of vintage cameras, adds an artistic touch to functionality. The ethos of Hobolite is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Hobolite believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful.

Hobolite products are available worldwide and online at www.hobolite.com. For more information about Hobolite, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @hobolite.

Media Contact:

Kiran Karnani

Vice President of Marketing

+1-708-232-3171

[email protected]

SOURCE Hobolite