Hobolite Introduces Limited Edition Mini Crimson Creator Kit: A Bold Statement In Portable Lighting Design

The Mini Creator Kit and LiteDock in Red Vegan Leather available for the month of February

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, a leader in design-forward lighting solutions, unveils a limited edition variant of its award-winning Mini series, the Mini Crimson Creator Kit and LiteDock Crimson. This limited edition of the Hobolite product line brings a vibrant aesthetic to the brand's Mini series featuring stylish red vegan leather detailing.

The Mini Creator Crimson Kit honors the boldness of creativity. Both the Mini Crimson Creator kit and LiteDock Crimson retain the acclaimed features and functionality of their original counterparts, now enhanced with an eye-catching crimson red hue that sets them apart in the market.

"The introduction of the Mini Crimson Creator Kit represents the embodiment of our vision to empower artists with exceptional tools that are built to inspire while also integrating into the creative journey. The kit is designed to be seen, blending style with function for creators who choose to see with intention," said Helena Bian, Founder and CEO of Hobolite.

The Mini Crimson Creator Kit and its companion, the LiteDock Crimson, offer a bold and elegant aesthetic for creatives who seek both functionality and fashion in their equipment. The Mini Crimson is a bi-color 20-watt light capable of outputting up to 1600 lumens, running for 50 minutes on its internal battery at full power. The LiteDock Crimson, a matching accessory in red vegan leather, extends the Mini's runtime for an uninterrupted 2.5 hours and can be used as a handle or attached to any light stand, enhancing flexibility and functionality.

Beyond its innovative design, the Mini Crimson Creator Kit features a dual-driver system to ensure consistent and powerful illumination across the temperature range of 2700K - 6700K. The built-in adjustable lens allows for fine-tuning of the light beam from 15°- 45°. The knurled control knobs allow for easy adjustments, and integration with the Hobolite app allows for remote control for up to 65 feet. The magnetic mount design allows for swift attachment or detachment of accessories such as a diffuser dome and color filter gels to the barndoor for a quick change of the light output in seconds.

The Mini Crimson Creator Kit and Crimson Lite Dock are available from February 1 through February 29, 2024 at hobolite.com and select Retailers. The Mini Crimson Creator Kit is priced at $399.00, and the LiteDock Crimson is available for $169.90.

About Hobolite

Hobolite's mission is to transcend the boundaries of traditional lighting, merging over 20 years of its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions', expertise with innovative design. Hobolite strives to create lighting solutions as sources of inspiration. Each Hobolite product is a testament to the brand's commitment to functionality, artistry, and the creative spirit. Hobolite is committed to creating lighting solutions that are as beautiful as they are functional. Hobolite products are designed to inspire creativity and to integrate light seamlessly into any creative process. For more information, visit www.hobolite.com .

