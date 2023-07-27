HOBOLITE INTRODUCES THE PERFECT LIGHTING COMPANION FOR TODAY'S CREATIVES: "THE MICRO"

8-Watt Micro is the Smallest Light to be Released by Hobolite
CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, renowned for its design-forward lighting solutions, unveils its latest innovation, the Micro. Launching today, this pocket-sized 8-watt marvel is the lighting solution for any creative seeking optimal lighting on the move
Designed with todays digital demands in mind, the Micro seamlessly blends style and portability, without compromising on performance. It may be small in size but is mighty in its delivery, with an output up to 500 lumens. Small and portable, weighing in at .52lbs, the Micro is on hand to create everything from a spontaneous TikTok video to a meticulously planned film or photo set.
"Introducing the Micro is a pivotal moment in our mission to illuminate creativity worldwide. We don't merely produce lights; we craft companions for the artistic journey. The Micro stands as a beacon of this vision," expressed Helena Bian, Founder and CEO of Hobolite.
Hobolites award winning product line features - the 20W Mini, 100W Avant, and the 300W Pro - Micro stands out with its 8-watts of power, ensuring brilliance in a compact form. Each Hobolite is outfitted with faux leather side panel accents on the aviation-grade aluminum body. This attention to detail provides a unique style that connects to the personal brand of the on-the-go photographer, videographer, or content creator.
Beyond its compact design, Micro boasts a range of features that set it apart. Its dual-driver system ensures consistent and powerful illumination across the temperature range of 2700K - 6700K. The detachable Li-ion battery, allows for up to 50 minutes of run time at 100% output. An innovative 3-in-1 Charging Dock serves as a power bank, charging station, and battery storage, epitomizing convenience. Furthermore, the magnetic mount design allows for swift attachment or detachment of accessories, including a barndoor, diffuser dome, fresnel lens, and color filter gels, making it an all-in-one solution for diverse creative needs.
"It's not just about crafting a product; it's about enhancing the creative process. With Micro, we're making professional-grade lighting accessible to every creator, regardless of their location. This launch epitomizes our dedication to merging timeless aesthetics with contemporary functionality," Bian added.
For more information or to sign up for email updates about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com.
About Hobolite
Hobolite is the brainchild of AEC, a company committed to developing portable LED lights and other productivity tools through innovation since 2000. Our mission is to create lighting that is as functional as it is beautiful. Hobolites lights are not simply tools but an expression of the artists who use them. Designed for the artist on the go the lights are crafted to work together as a cohesive, smart system to reduce the burden of packing multiple tools and attachments when life, art, and work take you out of the studio. For more information, visit www.hobolite.com.
